Asante Kotoko presented their new Errea replica jersey to President Nana Akufo- Addo at the Flag Staff House on Friday in Accra.

The team was led by Chief Executive Officer [CEO] of the club, Nana Yaw Amponsah and some management members.

The 12-member Board of Directors was also present at the Flag Staff House led by Dr Kwame Kyei.

During the visit, President Akufo-Addo pledged financial support to the club ahead of their 2020/21 Caf Champions League campaign.

Akufo Addo signs new Kotoko jersey

“It is difficult for Ghana football to succeed unless Kotoko succeeds. That’s how it has been in the past and that’s how it should be in the future,” said the President.

“Kotoko have a very special, cherished and enviable role in Ghanaian Sports development.

“Clearly it’s possible the government should be able to assist the club, these would be temporary measures over a period of time, a year or two. Ultimately the club should be self-sufficient, generating money for keeping the club going.

“We will put our heads together to see what can be done to assist through the Minister of Sports.

“I think it’s in the interest of Ghana to have a strong participation to fly the flag of Ghana,” he concluded.

Asante Kotoko have been paired against the Mauritanian club, FC Nouadhibou in the preliminary stages of the 2020/21 CAF Champions League.

The Porcupine Warriors will travel away to Mauritania for the first leg against FC Nouadhibou at the Stade Cheikha Ould Boïdiya before the Mauritanians make the journey to Ghana for the second leg at the Accra Sports Stadium.