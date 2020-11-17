Popular Kumawood actor, Joseph Osei, known in showbiz as Wayoosi, has narrated how flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, came to his aid on his sickbed.

But for Mr Mahama’s help, Wayoosi confessed he might not have cheated death when it came knocking in a form of kidney failure.

In a backpedal to 2016, Wayoosi recounted how Mr Mahama financed his treatment through the then Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts when he was admitted at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

For this, the actor, on behalf of his family, has sent profound gratitude to the former president via his social media pages after failing to reach him in person.

Wayoosi, who miraculously recovered without dialysis or transplant, is back on track, except for a total change of diet he has adapted to.