The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, has revealed that he was sabotaged by party members in the Tema East constituency during the 2020 elections.

The former New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament disclosed that the lack of support from his own party members led to his loss in the bid for another term in office.

Speaking at the campaign launch of Jefferson Kwamena Sackey, the Ablekuma Central NPP parliamentary candidate, Mr. Titus-Glover charged NPP members to eliminate divisiveness within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as they prepare for the upcoming December polls.

He stressed that, internal unity is crucial for the party’s success.

Mr Titus-Glover pointed out that without togetherness and collective effort, the NPP’s goal to break the eight-year cycle in Ghana’s political history will not be realised.

He urged party members to focus on solidarity and collaboration to ensure victory in the forthcoming elections.

“I lost Tema East because my people did not support me, they sabotaged my campaign, resulting in my defeat to the NDC. We should eschew all forms of division as we prepare for the polls, we can’t be divided going into the election so let’s remain united,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jefferson Sackey is aiming to unseat the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dan Abdul-Latif in the upcoming December elections.

