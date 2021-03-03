Ghanaian law genius, Tsatsu Tsikata, has opened up on why he chose not to become a judge despite practising law for many years.

He explained that, as a child, he always dreamt of becoming a judge but ditched the idea when he became an adult.

Appearing as a guest on the KSM show on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, Mr Tsikata said he deserted the idea of becoming a judge when he ventured into the oil and gas sector.

According to him, he’s glad that he didn’t become a judge, insisting judges have a very difficult job.

“My uncle Justice Akpaloo fascinated me into law. By the time I did my scholarship interview to go to Mfantsipim, I was already telling the interviewers that my aim was to be a lawyer and ultimately to be a judge. Most of the interviewers were startled by the little boy. Those were my ambitions.

“I’m quite glad I didn’t become a judge for the simple reason that I have actually moved in a number of directions. For instance, in oil and gas, which started off from the law angle but became a broader oil and gas international experience and frankly that has been the passion of my lawyer in the last 30 to 40 years. It’s still connected to the law and I get the chance to practice the law. And frankly, judges also have a tough job so I don’t envy them at all,” he said.