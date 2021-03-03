A taxi driver has been found dead in his car with registration number GT 8797-W at Breman in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, believed to be in his 30’s, was found in the early hours of Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Cause of death is not immediately known.

The car was found at a filling station in the area where he usually parks his car and sometimes spends the night.

An eyewitness who could not fathom the mysterious death revealed the deceased had interacted with some persons the previous night.

The deceased

However, as someone who leaves for work very early in the morning, they drew closer to the car when they realised it had still been parked only to discover the lifeless body.

ALSO READ:

The Breman UGC Police Command has begun an investigation into the mysterious death with the body deposited at Ebenezer Mortuary at Tafo, awaiting autopsy.