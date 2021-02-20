National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, has been pictured in a pose with lead counsel for the petitioner in the ongoing Election Petition hearing, Tsatsu Tsikata.

The photo of the duo, which was posted by Mr Gyamfi, has warmed the hearts of a lot of Ghanaians.

In the photo, the two were seated with Mr Tsikata’s legs crossed as he dons casual wear while Mr Gyamfi was in a suit as they beam with smiles.

Mr Gyamfi, posting the photo on social media, captioned it: “The life of the law has not been logic: it has been experienced – Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr.”

The contribution of Mr Tsikata in the country’s legal matters can never be underestimated. This has earned him praise and adoration even from members of the opposing camp.

Many fans and followers also took to the comment section to react to the photo he posted.