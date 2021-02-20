The Offinso Circuit Court in the Ashanti Region has remanded a 48-year-old teacher, Isaac Danso, into police custody for allegedly defrauding two pastors of an amount of GH58,700.00.

The suspect defrauded two pastors, Bernard Kokroko and Eric Owusu, under the pretext of securing them positions in the security agencies.

The pastors also informed their congregants of the opportunities presented by the suspect.

After receiving the sum of GH58,700.00 from the pastors, the suspect, a tutor at Namon Senior High School at Offinso, allegedly went hiding at Akuapem Mampong in the Eastern Region.

The Offinso Police tracked and arrested the suspect in his hideout.

He was put before the Offinso Circuit Court and remanded into police custody to reappear on March 4, 2021.

Chief Prosecutor DSP Edmund Nyamekye, said the police will continue with investigations.