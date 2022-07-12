Former New Patriotic (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Mampong Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Francis Addai Nimo
Former New Patriotic (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Mampong Constituency, Francis Addai Nimo, has said he was a potential first class student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

According to him, he is a civil engineer by profession trained at KNUST.

As a student leader who contested a keen election and became the SRC president, Mr Nimo said he was a potential first class student although the aggregate he got in the second class upper was close to the first class.

“You can check my records from KNUST. I have been an SRC president in 1991 and prior to that I was the SRC assistant secretary which was an appointed position. Someone might think I am boasting but I was a potential first class student.

“I could not make it, and I think it was because of other commitments I gave while being the SRC president but the aggregate I got for second class upper was very close to first class grade which qualifies you to be a first class student,” he recounted on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Thursday.

