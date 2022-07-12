Former New Patriotic (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Mampong Constituency, Francis Addai Nimo, has said he was a potential first class student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

According to him, he is a civil engineer by profession trained at KNUST.

As a student leader who contested a keen election and became the SRC president, Mr Nimo said he was a potential first class student although the aggregate he got in the second class upper was close to the first class.

“You can check my records from KNUST. I have been an SRC president in 1991 and prior to that I was the SRC assistant secretary which was an appointed position. Someone might think I am boasting but I was a potential first class student.

“I could not make it, and I think it was because of other commitments I gave while being the SRC president but the aggregate I got for second class upper was very close to first class grade which qualifies you to be a first class student,” he recounted on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Thursday.

ALSO READ: