A one-time flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said he would have reshuffled Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta if he was the President of the country.

Francis Addai Nimo told Osei Bonsu on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Thursday that reshuffle is even more important now because of the growing disappointment of Ghanaians considering the abysmal performance of the economy.

“Reshuffle is long overdue in Akufo-Addo’s government. Some of the appointees might be relaxing by now. A reshuffle by Akufo-Addo would rekindle the government and the NPP. People are murmuring.

“I believe there should be reshuffle as soon as possible to save the face of the government. If I were the President now, I would have asked him to step aside or even reshuffle him,” he said.

The former NPP Member of Parliament for Mampong explained that reshuffling does not necessarily mean the appointees, especially Ministers should be removed from office but to different sectors so as to bring new ideas and energy for effective delivery.

ALSO READ: