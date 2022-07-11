Several residents around the Pokuase area stayed awake in the night to siphon fuel from a tanker which was involved in an accident on Saturday dawn.



The tanker had run into a ditch along the stretch and some residents in the area saw that as an opportunity to steal the contents of the truck.



As reported by sports journalist, Saddick Adams on his Twitter page, the residents as at 2:30 am were rushing to the accident scene with buckets, gallons, and other containers to draw the fuel.

“The fire service personnel just arrived trying to control the crowd and send them away. As you can see a lot of them are running. The fire service personnel are trying to send the people away but more of them are trying to get closer and siphon the fuel,” he narrated in a video shared from the scene.



According to the journalist, some of the residents, including women as well as drivers passing by the scene, were making attempts to steal some of the fuel.

Accident involving a fuel tanker around Pokuase as at 2:30am and see what people are doing.



