An Okada rider and a pillion are feared dead after they crashed into a passenger’s car at Akotsi Junction on the Kasoa Winneba Highway.

Information gathered by Adom News’ Kofi Adjei indicates the vehicle was heading to Kasoa from Cape Coast.

The okada rider, who was from Gomoa Ojobi to Gomoa Akraman, without exercising restraint crossed the vehicle, leading to the crash.

The driver’s mate noted their master swerved the rider first before the crash.

In an interview, some eyewitness said the accident could have been prevented if the okada rider exercised a little patience .

They say the okada rider was rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

