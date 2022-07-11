Billionaire husband of actress Regina Daniels has broken his silence following rumours he is actively seeking the hand of teenage comedienne, Emmanuella in marriage.

Prince Ned Nwoko, who runs a polygamous home, was speculated to have visited the parents of Emmanuella to obtain her list for dowry payment.

Days after netizens questioned his actions, he has finally replied, dismissing the false claim.

Concerned netizens took over Mr Nwoko’s comment section to have clarity of the news, forcing him to take pain to reply.

In brief, he responded that he is content with his “beautiful wives”.

However, Emmanuella has also debunked the news and has asked her fans to disregard all rumours concerning her.