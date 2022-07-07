The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, has transformed homeless veteran Nollywood actor Kenneth Aguba.



Reports emerged on Monday morning, July 4, that the Nollywood star is homeless and sleeps in shops and streets in Enugu.



Apostle Chibuzor, in the wake of this news, took to his Twitter page on Monday, July, 4, 2022 afternoon to announce that he was offering free accommodation to Aguba in one of the OPM free estates in Port Harcourt.



This came after the clergyman launched a search for Aguba after pictures of him in a dirty environment made the rounds on the internet.



The Actors Guild of Nigeria, who also confirmed Aguba’s condition in a statement, said the guild had in the past four years been taking care of Aguba by providing him with accommodation and medical interventions until his case degenerated recently.

One of the photos captured the veteran actor crying uncontrollably over the house gift and another showed where he was lying on a bed.



The clergyman has fulfilled his pledge, and a video showing the emotional moment the actor was ushered into his new home has been shared online.



In the heartwarming video, Aguba struggled to hold back his tears as he was shown around his new home.







