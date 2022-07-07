A former Power Minister, Dr Kwabena Donkor, is asking the Finance Minister to resign immediately.

According to him, Ken Ofori-Atta’s handling of Ghana’s economy is abysmal and he does not deserve to remain in office as the Minister in the wake of the country’s financial crisis.

The Pru West Member of Parliament resigned back in 2015 due to his administration’s failure to end load shedding.

On the back of this, he wants Mr Ofori-Atta to emulate this gesture.

“The Minister should resign as a matter of honour,” he said on Thursday.

Already, there is pressure mounting on Mr Ofori-Atta to resign following Ghana’s decision to seek an IMF bailout.

According to Dr Donkor, it is clear the President may not be able to sack Mr Ofori-Atta because of political reasons.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Kwaku Asante in an interview, he urged the Minister to do the honorable thing and step aside to free the hands of the President.

Dr Donkor further threatened that Parliament would be forced to pass a motion of censure against Mr Ofori-Atta to remove him if he does not pay heed.

He is also confident the Majority side will support them in such a move.