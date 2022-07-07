School Authorities have been compelled to rely on National Service Personnel (NSP) in the absence of the striking teachers.

Four teacher unions are currently on strike over their demand for the 20 percent Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).

According to the spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Kwasi Kwarteng, the use of NSP is part of a contingency plan rolled out to mitigate the effect of the strike.

“The contingency plan, I am aware that National Service Personnel are at post and they are helping together with the directors of education, both at the regional and the district levels with some school Management,” he said.

He stated that the Ministry is working to resolve the issue for the teachers to resume their posts.

“We hope that as soon as possible, we are able to address the concern that has been raised by our teacher unions so that we get things back to normal. But we are saying that in the interim, we appreciate and we continue to appreciate that they try to at least soften their stance, have a considerate position ahead of any future engagement that we will have,” he pleaded.

Four teacher unions declared an indefinite nationwide strike – effective Monday, July 4 – over demands for the payment of COLA.

The unions comprise the Ghana National Association of Teachers, the National Association of Graduate Teachers, the Teachers and Educational Workers Union and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana.

They have vowed not to return to the classroom until government pays the COLA.