Former New Patriotic (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Mampong Constituency in the Ashanti Region has said there would be surprises in the upcoming Annual National Delegates Conference.

Francis Addai Nimo said looking at the trend that has occurred in some constituencies, they saw new faces emerging winners and therefore believes there could be surprises in the election.

“When you look at the trend in the constituencies, some constituencies saw new faces winning just a small number of incumbents were retained and even in the regional level, it happened, and so looking at these trends I think there could be surprises next week during the elections.

“With the national chairman for instance, Freddy Blay is not going and so you would see some new faces, other positions also have new faces in there and so I believe we may see more new faces than the older ones per the trends I have witnessed,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Thursday.

The NPP’s Annual National Delegates Conference is scheduled to come off from Friday 15th to Sunday 17th of July, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The elections will be superintended over by a nine-member National Elections Committee chaired by Peter Mac Manu.

ALSO READ: