Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, George Oduro, has announced the government’s plans to cut tomato importation to Ghana by 2022.

According to Mr Oduro, this forms part of the government’s efforts to cut down importation completely and boost local production and consumption through the Planting for Food and Jobs flagship programme.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, Mr Oduro said the commissioning of three greenhouse villages in Ghana was in furtherance to the vision.

“We currently have the Akomadan in Ashanti region village, the Bawjiase and the Dwahenya and in two years’ time we are going to stop the importation of tomato from Burkina Faso which is highly consumed in Ghana.

“As at now, we are not able to meet the demands of supermarkets in Ghana but it is our target to also cut cucumber which is also another higher consumed vegetable in Ghana,” he said.

He further explained the greenhouse village concept involves the growing of plants in a controlled environment using technology to reduce pest infestation and ensure high yields.