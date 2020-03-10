Chief Executive Officer of Burniton music, Stonebwoy, is contemplating changing his stage name to 1GAD as he makes progress in the music industry.

The artiste in a bid to clear his mind invoked the intelligence of his followers as to whether to maintain his original name or switch to his nickname.

Using twitter polls as a sampling method, his fans were of the opinion that 1GAD better represents the artiste, with 68.1% as against the minority 31.9%.

It is not certain whether Stonebwoy will appease his fans or not as the final decision lies with him.

Stonebwoy, since his emergence in 2019, has been identified with several catchphrases; BHIM which he revealed means “Bless His Imperial Majesty” and StoneGod, which is his forename (Godstone) turned the other way round.