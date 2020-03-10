The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of middle Belt Development Authority, Joe Danquah, has announced that the Authority will hold an investment summit in June this year.

He made the announcement at thios year’s Independence Day celebration held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium where he joined the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo and the Otumfuor Osei Tutu II, among others to mark the day.

The investment summit, according to him, will seek to showcase the investment potential within the Middle Belt Development Zone which stretches across the Ashanti, Eastern, Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions.

He said the Zone, representing a total of 109 constituencies, has enormous investments potentials hence the need to showcase them to get investors’ attention to the region.

He listed some of the belt’s investment potentials as agricultural, mining tourism, automobile technological engineering

On agricultural he said the zone had all it takes to engage in meaningful and economically viable agricultural practices, especially with its forest zones which are suitable for any agricultural production.

He said the zone also had mineral deposits capable of both large and small scale mining which can be tapped by prospective investors for economic gains.

The tourism potential in the zone is enormous, he opined, adding that the film industry needed to be enhanced since there was immense potentials there.

He said all the zone needed was a film village to cater for the movie industry which is famad for Kumawood actors such as Agya Koo and the Koo Nimos.

Mr Danquah also noted that craft villages needed to be created to cater for the huge potential in people, particularly the youth to be able to use canes, bamboo, among other resources which abound in the zone for various craftmanships.

Over the years our famous kente is particularly weaved in the middle Belt Zone mostly peasant basis, there will be a need to create Kente Village to enable masive participation in the youth for economic gains. As a result, a Kentefest will be outdoored in partnership with the private sector to make it a quarterly, biannually or annually to promote culture and tourism, he said.

Mr Danquah underscored the role of the private sector in achieving hence asked for the help of potential from Ghana and the world at large to join hands with the Authority to make the dream a reality.

My doors are open to people who are ready to partner with us in all this areas and more, he said.

He added that enormous packages awaited people who would pick up the challenge and partner the Authority.

The government has already created the enabling environment and as an Authority we have the mandate to assist anyone who wants to come in to develop these areas and more.

Our package includes assisting in land acquisition by liaising with the traditional authorities, assisting in electrification, licensing, roads accessibility thereby coordinating with the various ministries and departments and other state institutions to ensure rapid socio-economic growth of our people through private and public partnerships, he explained.