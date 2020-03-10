Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is trending on social media for adopting what is now the ‘coronavirus way’ of greeting.

Due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, shaking hands is being discouraged among the populace, especially at public functions.

As a result, the Vice President who was a guest at the maiden edition of the Mobile Technology for Development (MT4D) Conference, avoided a hand shake with the head of the Ghana Chamber of Telecoms, Ken Ashigbey.

Instead, the two personalities greeted using the tips of their elbows against each other, much to the admiration of onlookers.

Dr. Bawumia and Ken Ashigbey

