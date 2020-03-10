Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew has earned praises from BBC chief analyst, Garth Crooks after his standout performance against Watford over the weekend.

The 28-year-old scored the only goal as Crystal Palace pipped Watford 1-0 at the Selhurst Park to secure another three points for his side.

Jordan has bagged eight goals for Crystal Palace in the English Premier League and it has taken his all-time goals in the EPL to 24.

READ ALSO

“He scored against Brighton last week and again against Watford. It’s a good job Jordan Ayew has netted eight times for Crystal Palace this season because without his goals the Eagles wouldn’t have landed 39 points with nine games to spare, and instead crashed and burned,” Mr Crooks said.

“I accept Christian Benteke is coming into some form (which is good to see) and Wilfried Zaha continues to give defences palpitations, which all helps, but neither Benteke or Zaha can finish. And if I see Zaha trying to do the twist in order to use his right foot to score a goal I will scream. Swing the left!”

The 28-year-old forward has also equalled Tony Yeboah’s 24 goals as the highest Ghanaian goal scorer of all-time in the English Premier League.