Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has described as inhumane, the Majority’s decision to wheel ailing Ahanta West MP, Ebenezer Kojo Kum, to the House on Tuesday.

According to him, the Majority pushed this issue too far looking at the current state of the MP.

“Wheeling a sick person to a Parliament is very bad. To qualify to be an MP its in the laws that you should be of sound mind in order to vote on these matters. I wish Kojo Kum a speedy recovery I don’t have issues with him. He is a nice man and I always pray for him because I wish he gets healed very fast.

“But having said that it is for a good reason that even to qualify to vote in the country you should be 18 years of sound mind and so qualify to be an MP, you should have sound mind and so these are matters that some of us even want to test later in our law courts because it is not proper,” he bemoaned on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Thursday.”

ALSO READ:

Wheeling of ailing MP to Parliament for E-levy passage: The inside story

He added: “I don’t even know if the family members were aware of these whole arrangement and even endorsed it because it looks so ugly and inhumane.”

Mr Kum is reported to have suffered a stroke and was hospitalised.

However, he was wheeled to Parliament on Tuesday to participate in proceedings for the passage of the E-levy-Bill.

This became necessary because Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta returned to Parliament to push for the passage of the Electronic Transactions (E-Levy) Bill.

Both sides of the House had rallied their numbers to ensure that they push forward their interests. Hence, Mr Kum’s presence was crucial in securing the votes to approve or reject the E-Levy.

But to the North Tongu MP, the passage of the E-levy bill without 138 MPs is contemptuous and disrespectful to the Supreme Court.

“We want the court to help enforce its own ruling. The passage of the E-levy is a sham, bogus and of no effect. It won’t go anywhere,” he added.