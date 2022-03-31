FIFA president Gianni Infantino congratulated Ghana for qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup set to be hosted in Qatar later this year.

Infantino was speaking at the 72nd FIFA Congress currently being held in Doha. He congratulated the Black Stars after Joy FM’s Gary Al-Smith asked a question concerning FIFA’s reaction to the Russia-Ukraine invasion.

Gary Al-Smith is currently in Doha for the FIFA Congress and the World Cup draw which will take place on Friday. Ghana were placed in pot 4 for the draw and could face heavyweights such as England, Brazil, Belgium, Argentina, etc.

The Black Stars qualified for their fourth ever World Cup after overcoming Nigeria in the play-offs courtesy of the away goal rule.

The FIFA World Cup draw will be telecasted on Joy News on Friday with a special build-up to the event starting at 3:45pm.