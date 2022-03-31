Ghana Football Association [GFA] boss, Kurt Okraku, will be the guest speaker at the 2022 Abuakwa Inter-High School Football Gala.

The event is being organised by Kingsley Keep Fit Club in collaboration with Abuakwa Education Municipality Directorate.

The game will be played at the Abuakwa South Municipality.

Schools expected to participate are Abuakwa State College, Apedwa Presby Senior High School, Akyem Asafo Senior High, Kibi Secondary Technical and Saint Stephen Senior High School which is located at Akyem Asiakwa.

The press launch for the Inter-School Gala will be held on Wednesday, 6th April 2022 at the Abuakwa South Municipal Education Directorate conference room at Kyebi at 10:00 am.

This initiative is to search for the next generation of football talents for the country.