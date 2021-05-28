The Ghana Education Service (GES) says its 2021 academic calendar for Senior High Schools (SHSs) nationwide would enable students and teachers to recover time lost owing to the closure of schools as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On its website, the academic calendar drafted in coordination with the leadership of CHASS will see final year students complete 1,080 hours before sitting for the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination this year.

“All SHS 2 students will complete 1,440 hours of contact instead of the 1,134 as an effort to make up for lost time.

“All SHS 1 students will complete 1,350 hours to help improve teaching and learning,” it added.

According to the GES, the partial reopening of schools last year enabled SHS 3 students to make up for lost time from October to December to complete the 2019/2020 academic year.

For students in the first and second year running the double-track, their respective schools will have five tracks of students and at no point will more than three tracks of students be in school at the same time.

While the calendar for students running the single track is direct with clear vacations and reopening dates, schools running the double-track for SHS 2 students only will have four tracks of students with a maximum of three tracks operating at the same time.