The lead lawyer for Daniel Asiedu, the accused person in the murder of the late Abuakwa North Member of Parliament (MP), Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu, has been detained at the SSNIT Hospital for ill-health.



Berrel Sunkwa Mills, a junior lawyer informed the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court, presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, about the development when the case was called on Thursday afternoon.



Proceedings of the day for the second prosecution’s witness, Stephen Apreko Mensah, a night security officer of the late MP to be subjected to further cross-examination was, however, halted.

The case has since been adjourned to May 31, 2021.



Daniel Asiedu is standing trial for the murder of the late MP. He is also facing another charge of robbery while Vincent Bossu is on the charge of conspiracy to rob.



They have all pleaded not guilty and have been remanded into lawful custody.