Pregnant women at the Tamale Teaching Hospital are some of the groups hardest hit by the ongoing strike by laboratory scientists.

The officials have laid down their tools in solidarity with their colleagues at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the Ashanti Region who are demanding the removal of two medical doctors brought in to head their unit.

The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists on May 26 declared a total strike over KATH management’s failure to withdraw the said physicians from the directorate despite days of agitation.

READ ALSO:

Barely hours after the industrial action took a national dimension, some pregnant women in Northern Region are beginning to bear the brunt.

Most of them, who showed up at the Obstetric and Gynecology unit of TTH, were left stranded on Thursday morning.

According to JoyNews correspondent Martina Bugri, others who had the financial muscle had to go to private facilities in town for their various tests.

The Polyclinic is also closed to the public as red bands have been seen tied at the facility’s locked entrance.

The main laboratory where most of the activities normally take place was also locked with patients loitering around with the hope of getting their issues resolved.

A staff at the hospital, who pleaded anonymity, told JoyNews that though he is a worker of the facility, his patient had been denied service and is now seeking same elsewhere.