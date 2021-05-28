Abdul Fatawu Issahaku’s proposed move to German side Bayer 04 Leverkusen has been cancelled.

The AFCON U-20 best player arrived in Germany to complete his move to the club with his agent Peter Obiara Ejiasi and a representative of Steadfast FC.

Issahaku and his representatives of the club were hosted at the Lindner Hotel Bayarena but the club finally decided not to sign the U-20 AFCON winning forward.

According to German media powerhouse, kicker, Fatawu’s advisor, on Wednesday canceled the second and final date for sealing the deal with Bayer at short notice.

Allegedly because the agent may have wanted to meet representatives of Liverpool on the same day.

The latter was exposed because Fatawu had posted a video from his hotel room, during which a corresponding telephone conversation could be heard in the background, during which a meeting in Portugal was arranged for Wednesday afternoon. This meant that the Fatawu deal was in doubt for Bayer 04 despite their interest.

The advisor’s approach and actions apparently isn’t foreign.

The kicker also revealed that Fatawu’s agent has been speaking to clubs like FC Basel, RSC Anderlecht, RB Salzburg, Ajax, BVB and Liverpool since March to drive up the price.

However, new developments have emerged with Premier League side, Liverpool now leading the race to sign the enterprising forward.

The Reds are preparing a bid to sign the 17-year-old in the summer transfer window, according to a report by Goal.com

Issahaku has been impressive for his Division One League club, Steadfast FC in the ongoing season and is the only player from the lower division to be invited to the Black Stars ahead of next month international friendlies against Morocco and Ivory Coast.

Abdul Fatawu is a huge prospect due to his talent but the youngster still 17 years will not be eligible to sign a professional contract until he turns 18 on March 2022.