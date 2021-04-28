Founder of the Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has bemoaned the bizarre culture of intolerance in Ghana.

According to Gabby, there is a group of people in society he describes as a ‘special class’ who believe their views must not be subjected to scrutiny.

In a series of post on social media, he said a true democrat is one who can give and take in equal measure.

“I will defend your right to criticize me harshly and expect you to defend my right to criticize your criticism of me harshly. Our styles may differ. But, that’s democracy for you,” he wrote on Twitter.

Gabby’s comments come just a few days after Sir Sam Jonah had also said there was a culture of silence that was gradually creeping into Ghana.

Sir Jonah said there is a deafening silence suggesting that people are no longer concerned about issues that we complained about not too long ago, particularly when those issues persist.

“What is baffling is that those who used to have voices on these things seem to have lost their voices. People speak on issues based on who is in power,” he lamented.

Sir Sam Jonah, among other things, expressed worry over cases of assassination of journalists, murder of MPs, corruption, the harassment of anti-corruption agents that has hit the nation in recent times.

Read Gabby’s post below: