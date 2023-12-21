Road safety advocate, Nana Annor Amihere is seeking answers from government on a GH¢1 billion which was approved to fix traffic lights and erect road signs nationwide.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Nana Amihere questioned whether the announcement was a mere lip service or the funds were released.

The government in March 2019 announced that, Cabinet had approved the amount following recommendations by an inter-ministerial committee set up to probe the increasing rate of accidents.

The Committee recommended that traffic lights be fixed, road signs be erected and defaced road markings painted to improve road safety.

It also recommended that ¢6.5 million be allocated to the National Road Safety Authority for public education and training.

However, Nana Amihere has stated there has been no value for money, hence the government must come clean on what happened.

He also called on the media and relevant stakeholders to demand accountability and probe into the funds.

“The media must engage and ask the Ministers questions about the funds. They made the announcement and we all heard it but where is the evidence of work done with the GH¢1 billion because we still don’t have road signs and traffic lights are not working.

Or did we just say it without releasing the funds to the Highway Authority? We must probe to know where the money went to,” he said.

Before, during and after the Christmas festivities, Nana Amihere said road safety is a collective effort.

“Our drivers must avoid speeding and passengers must also alert drivers when they are careless. There is something called polite intervention; we must not insult or attack drivers because we want them to do the right thing else they will flare up,” he urged.

