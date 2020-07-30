A 10-year-old girl is in a critical condition after her guardian physically abused her for losing GH¢20.

The victim, Nasandey Nansu, in an interview with Adom FM’s Job Odehyeba Owusu said although she is from Chado in the Northern region, her father sent her to live with a teacher, known only as Adwoa at Nkwanta in the Oti Region in 2018.

The class two pupil said her duty was to assist her guardian with domestic chores, embark on errands and sell boiled eggs at the lorry station every evening.

But, according to her, Madam Adwoa warned her not to come home until it is 7:pm.

Narrating what led to her assault, the victim said on that fateful day, she sold all the eggs, but because it was not yet 7:pm she decided to relax somewhere for a while.

Whilst waiting, she fell asleep and upon her waking up she realised someone had stolen GH¢20 of her day’s sales.

ALSO READ:

According to her, when she reported the issue to her guardian, Madam Adwoa whipped her severely.

The victim sustained various degree of wounds including broken limbs.

Currently, the victim is crippled and has returned home to Chado in the Northern Region.

Speaking to Adom News, the victim’s father, Jacob Kofi Nansu said he is heartbroken by Madam Adwoa’s action.

For him, even if a child commits a crime and deserves to be punished there has to be a limit.

Mr Nansu called on the Gender and Children Protection Minister and the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit for immediate justice for his daughter.