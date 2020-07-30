Actor Prince David Osei has taken to Instagram to address some faceless people who are threatening his life on social media.

According to him, some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who do not agree with his political views, have allegedly promised to attack him.

Taking to his Instagram page, the actor pledged to fight back, if he is foolishly attacked because I am not equally soft like that.

MORE:

Read the full post below:

To my brothers in the NDC who do not agree with me on my view on issues, it is alright not to agree, you at liberty not to agree or accept everything I say.

However, if you attack me I will defend myself with all I have, the past few days I have endured enough of your threats, insults and attacks.

We live in a country where the law works‼️ So before you foolishly come to attack me, because you fighting for a man who don’t even know you exist all in the name of “party faithfuls” just so you know , I am equally not soft like that.

I grew up the hard way in Kokomlemle, Tiptoe lane, Nima and Adabraka .. Stardom is what has humbled me, my other side not good at all… So pls let us all respect ourselves and love our ourselves you can agree to disagree with me, that is the beauty of democracy..

But don’t threaten me or attack me, for you might be shocked at how I will defend myself‼️‼️Thank you 💙 Gm.

Find the original post below: