FC Europa defender, Rahim Ayew, has said he is hoping to see his younger brothers Andre and Jordan play in the Premier League again.

Jordan and Andre moved to the Premier League in 2015 from the French Ligue 1. Andre joined Swansea City while Jordan also made a move to Aston Villa.

Unfortunately, Jordan suffered relegation with Villa but joined Andre at Swansea City the following season but the Swans were also relegated to the Championship.

Jordan joined Palace on loan while Andre also joined Fenerbahce on loan last season.

Andre was hoping to return to the Premier League next season with Swansea City after beating Brentford by a lone goal at the Liberty Stadium in the first leg of the Championship playoff on Sunday.

But, the Swans suffered a 3:1 defeat in the second leg at the Griffin Park on Wednesday to halt Andre’s hopes of returning to the Premier League.

“I hope to see them play in the Premier League again. It wouldn’t be the first and it will not be the last as well,” Rahim told Joy Sports.

“I always prefer them being in one team. But sometimes I prefer them playing against each other. It goes both ways”, he added.

Jordan was magnificent for Crystal Palace in the just ended Premier League, scoring nine goals while Andre Ayew scored 18 goals in all competitions for Swansea in the English Championship.