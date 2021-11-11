Award-winning Ghanaian songstress, Wendy Asiamah Addo, famed as Wendy Shay, has sent tongues wagging with a new video she released on social media.

The Ruff Town Records signee, in a video posted on her official Instagram page, was seen standing in what looked like a restroom.

The Astalavista singer was recording herself and exhibiting her flat tummy following her recent workout routine.

She was seen in the self-recorded video ‘feeling herself’ and admiring the results of her hard work at the gym.

ALSO READ:

Wendy Shay was spotted in a yellow shirt over a pair of bodycon shorts all that while sporting her dyed dreadlocks.

After posting the video, Wendy Shay captioned it: “Good night #sweetlove #postworkout #sweat #showertime.”