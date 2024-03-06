Ghanaian singer, Wendy Shay has extended her support to legendary musician KK Kabobo, who is currently undergoing medical treatment for liver disease.

In a video shared on her social media platforms, Wendy Shay revealed that she visited KK Kabobo at the University of Ghana Medical Hospital, where he is responding well to treatment.

As a gesture of support, Wendy Shay donated GH₵10,000 towards KK Kabobo’s medical expenses and urged others to join in supporting the cause.

In the video, Wendy Shay emphasized the importance of rallying together to assist KK Kabobo during his time of need.

She also provided details for those willing to contribute, encouraging them to send their donations.

I visited Legendary KK Kabobo earlier today at the Legon Medical Hospital together with my team. Thank God he is responding very well to treatment. I donated cash to support and I am urging everyone to support this course.



Below are details to send money via momo



0242112136… pic.twitter.com/6RIz6EDosV — Enigma EP (@wendyshaygh) March 5, 2024

MORE:

Moment KT Hammond presided as Speaker of Parliament [Watch]