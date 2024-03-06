Liquid C2, a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, today announced collaborations with global technology leader Google Cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic to deliver advanced cloud, cyber security solutions, and generative AI (gen AI) capabilities to African businesses across the continent.

Building on the November 2023 signature of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a collaboration with Google Cloud in Africa, Liquid C2 is set to improve cyber security and cloud offerings across the continent while introducing them to Google Cloud’s latest AI, data, collaboration, and security solutions. Customers of Liquid C2 can expect heightened security measures, access to advanced cloud technologies, and a commitment to securing their digital assets.

Liquid C2 is set to be one of Google Cloud’s largest Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) in Africa, combining Google Cloud’s leading security solutions with Liquid C2’s expertise and vision in offering comprehensive security consulting. In addition, the collaboration enables Liquid C2 to bring the capabilities of both Google Cloud and Anthropic’s AI models to its customers via Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform1, helping businesses develop and deploy solutions quickly within their cloud environments.

As a strategic partner of Google Cloud’s innovative solutions in Africa, Liquid C2 will also deliver Google Workspace to customers across the continent. Designed to facilitate team connections in a cloud-native environment, Google Workspace also features embedded generative AI tools to help employees create content and achieve greater productivity and collaboration in the workplace.

By fortifying cyber security measures and infusing gen AI capabilities, Liquid C2 envisions a future where security, collaboration, and innovation go hand-in-hand, creating a safer, more productive digital experience for all. As Africa continues to emerge as a hub for technological advancements, collaboration between leading companies like Liquid C2, Google Cloud, and Anthropic play a crucial role in driving progress, fostering innovation, and attracting global investment.

In a separate but related development, Liquid C2 is also working directly with Anthropic, one of the largest and fastest-growing AI companies globally, to develop AI solutions for large enterprises that want to use it to improve productivity and revenue growth. Anthropic has a strategic partnership with Google Cloud, and Claude – Anthropic’s family of foundational AI models that excel at thoughtful dialogue, content creation, complex reasoning, creativity, and coding – is available in Google Cloud’s Vertex AI.

Liquid C2’s partnership with Anthropic signifies a shared commitment to empowering businesses in Africa with state-of-the-art AI solutions. By integrating AI models and services across various industries, Liquid C2 and Anthropic aim to accelerate growth for clients, further positioning Africa as a global player in the digital landscape. The collaboration presents opportunities to apply gen AI to African businesses irrespective of the industry or organisation size.

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud said, “Businesses are increasingly turning to generative AI to drive operational efficiencies, improve the customer experience, and empower their employees like never before. Building on Google’s commitment to investing $1 billion to boost Africa’s digital transformation, our collaborations with market leaders like Liquid C2 and Anthropic will help bring gen AI, security, and other cloud technologies to businesses across the continent. This partnership has the opportunity to transform how African businesses serve and engage their customers as we provide them a foundation for innovation.”

Currently, more than 80% of the largest businesses and organisations operating in more than 31 African countries use a broad spectrum of advanced digital technologies from Liquid supplied by global vendors. Many are keenly interested in moving AI readiness. Liquid C2 will remain a multi-vendor provider, offering its customers best-in-class solutions.

Commenting on the collaboration, Strive Masiyiwa, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Cassava Technologies, said, “Our collaborations with Google Cloud and Anthropic signify a significant step change in our journey as Africa’s leading cloud and cyber security provider. We recognise the importance of responsible AI in enabling access to economic opportunities and empowering individuals and businesses across the continent. Our partnerships with these two leading technology firms will help us deliver AI-powered solutions that address the unique challenges and opportunities in Africa’s digital transformation journey. Together, we are setting new benchmarks for these solutions that cater to the complex needs of a diverse clientele.”

Daniela Amodei, President of Anthropic, said: “We’re excited to partner with Liquid C2 and Google Cloud, bringing frontier AI to businesses across Africa. Combining Anthropic’s safe, steerable AI with Google Cloud’s secure, scalable infrastructure means this partnership has huge potential to enable African companies to grow.”

Vertex AI offers everything needed to build and use generative AI—from AI solutions, to Search and Conversation, to 130+ foundation models, to a unified AI platform. You can find more information about its features here Vertex AI | Google Cloud (https://apo-opa.co/3TnhZSO).

About Liquid C2:

Liquid C2 is a business of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a pan-African technology group, offering managed cloud and security services, product solutions, and related professional and advisory services in 22 African countries. We help organisations move to the cloud with technologies that integrate diverse teams and enhance customer interactions, business innovation, agility and go-to-market capabilities. Our team of IT specialists brings several decades of cumulative experience. This enables us to provide customers with the most robust cloud protection tools across Africa. https://Liquidc2.com

About Anthropic:

Anthropic is an AI safety and research company based in San Francisco. Our interdisciplinary team has deep experience across machine learning, physics, policy, and product. Together, we create reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Anthropic’s flagship product is Claude, an AI assistant that is designed to be helpful, harmless, and honest. Learn more about Anthropic at anthropic.com.

About Google Cloud:

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.