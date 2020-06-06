Singer Wendy Shay passed by Adom FM’s popular drive-time show, Ofie Kwanso and she decided to flaunt her curvaceous body and other sexy parts of her that entice her fans.

This came up after she was asked about her secret to maintaining her ‘sweet’ figure. The singer disclosed that she was on diet and hardly would she patronise junk foods.

Before letting the secret out, Wendy Shay got up from her seat per accolades she was receiving from the host Black I, where she turned around to display her body.

