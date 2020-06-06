Bayern Munich players wore ‘Black Lives Matter’ armbands during their 4-2 victory over Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, while Mainz’s Pierre Kunde took a knee against Frankfurt.

The Bayern players showed their solidarity with protests raging across the United States over the death of George Floyd by wearing black armbands.

Before the game, players and staff wore t-shirts displaying the ‘Black Lives Matter’ hashtag and the slogan of the club’s official “Reds Against Racism” campaign.

READ ALSO

Alphonso Davies und Jérôme Boateng vom FC Bayern München

Image credit: Imago

Bayern players and staff wore shirts with a message reading ‘Red against racism #blacklivesmatter’

Image credit: Getty Images

Bayern

Image credit: From Official Website

Elsewhere in the Bundesliga, Mainz midfielder Kunde took a knee after scoring their second goal in a 2-0 win against Frankfurt.

Mainz’s Pierre Kunde kneels after scoring against Frankfurt.

Image credit: Getty Images