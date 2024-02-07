The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has announced that the 2024 Clean Ghana Campaign will focus on improving air quality in the country’s capital.

This follows the recent IQAir index, which named Accra as the leading city in the world with the poorest air quality.

Launching this year’s edition at Chorkor in Accra on February 7, Metropolitan Public Health Director, Florence Kuukyi, said they chose to begin the campaign in the area because it was identified as one of the hotspots of air pollution in Accra due to the mass production of smoked fish.

“Today we are in Chorkor, a place where they process fish, and this year the theme we are putting before us is sensitisation and education on how to mitigate air pollution through the help of the Breathe Accra Programme,” she said.

She explained that this year, much of their work will focus on improving the quality of air by “naming and shaming” individuals who violate sanitation laws in the metropolis.

The public health director said the AMA has eight air sensors that help it identify such air pollution hotspots.

Already, she said areas including Chorkor, Agbogbloshie, Mambrobi, and Makola, which are engaged in large-scale activities, are being monitored closely.

She stressed that the AMA will continue education in these areas, which would improve air quality in the areas and Accra as a whole.