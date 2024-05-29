Member of Parliament for Tema Central, Yves Nii Noi Nortey is urging government to involve the private sector in creating more jobs to reduce the current rate of unemployment in the country.

According to Mr. Nortey, youth unemployment is a serious national security threat which needs urgent attention. He related the recent increase in terrorism to the increasing unemployment among the youth in Africa.

“When you look at the Saharan Africa, East Africa and the rest of Africa, you will realize the increase in terrorism which emanate from unemployment and calls for serious attention since it poses national security threats to these nations which Ghana is not an exception”

He emphasized on the need to learn from foreign countries that are more reliant on private sector job creation which has improved their unemployment situations. He cited the need for government to support private companies to employ more people since the public sector is choked.

“We must start thinking outside the Box and learn from countries who have managed unemployment well through private job creation. Example is South Korea, which went into war even when Ghana was enjoying our independence and even donated $2 million to them, but they have been able to make it and we must learn from them”.

Mr. Nortey in an interview with Nana Kwadwo Jantuah on “Kuro yi mu sem”, called on government to as a matter of urgency take a second look at the rising unemployment situation in the country