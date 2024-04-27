Ghanaian actor, Omar Sherrif Captan, has added his voice to the call to help make theatre in Ghana more productive.

Although he believes there has been a surge in the interest for theatre in Ghana, he thinks most of the productions lack good sets.

“We still have a long way to go in terms of our sets. We still have to build good sets for our performances. We still have to have good costumes and then bring real props on set. The stage should be available for us to bring real props on set. We bring cars, bikes, horses, animals, so many things on set to make it realistic. We need a lot of realism on set,” he noted.

He spoke to Joy FM during the press launch of Latif Abubakar’s new play titled ‘The Licence.’

Omar Sherrif, who features in the new play by Latif, said he was enthused about the challenge in playing in the play which was originally written by Italian novelist Luigi Pirandello.

It explores themes of bureaucracy, absurdity, and an individual’s struggle against oppressive systems.

The play which is being adapted into an Afrocentric version for the first time by myself and the team at Globe Productions Limited will show at the Accra International Conference Center on the 4th, 5th, and 6th May 2024.