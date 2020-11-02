Singer Kuami Eugene has been the talk of the town after he went live on Facebook and slammed Ghanaian musicians for not loving themselves.

According to him, it is no news that Ghanaians are peaceful but one thing they lack is to love.

The Lynx Entertainment signee said the music industry will thrive if musicians will unite and support themselves by sharing the works of artistes who release songs.

He explained that even those who will share the post of their colleagues only put it on their Stories Timeline – where it would expire in just 24 hours with less engagement.

We are peaceful. No one wants to hurt anyone but there is no love …because the same person in the industry will do the song with you but they hate to post the cover. They don’t want to share your song to their followers to know the update.

But even with those who would post they just put it on their stories so it can expire in 24 hours or people will see it by chance.

With others even If they post you on their page, they won’t tag you. We hate to share and the mentality of ‘I suffer catch there so everyone must suffer’ must be stopped.

Do you know how difficult it is to get to the top? If you believe in talent, it shouldn’t be difficult to help others, he said.

But many, who chanced on the ‘Open Gate’ hitmaker’s video, asked him to start practicing what he is preaching.

According to them, there are many instances where Kuami Eugene has failed to acknowledge the work of musicians that he was featured on.

One of such people is musician Eddy Kay, who slammed Kuami Eugene because they have a song released but the latter hasn’t posted it till date.

Check out reactions on social media below: