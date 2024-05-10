West Ham United attacker, Mohammed Kudus anticipates a challenging match against Luton Town this weekend.

The Hammers will face off against Luton at the London Olympic Stadium on Saturday in their final home game, with kick-off at 14:00GMT.

Kudus, who made his West Ham debut as a substitute in their previous victory against Luton in September, emphasizes that he and his teammates are determined to secure every possible point in their last two games.

Despite their European qualification hopes dwindling after a 5-0 loss to Chelsea last week, Kudus remains committed to the fight.

With Rob Edwards’ side battling for Premier League safety, trailing 17th-placed Nottingham Forest by three points with 36 games played, Kudus acknowledges the challenge they will present.

“We are expecting a difficult game, as Luton are still fighting to stay in the division, but we will be up for it as we still have something to play for. We continue to take each game as it comes, and we’re fully focused on this weekend,” the 23-year-old Ghana international told the club website.

“The energy has to be up after the disappointment [last weekend], and we need to bounce back. Training has been good this week, so we are prepared and ready. It’s the last home game of the season, so we want to give the fans a nice experience and a positive finish. It has to be a memorable one,” he added.

Kudus, who has scored 13 goals for the Hammers, is expected to play in the upcoming game before their final match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.