Dancehall musician Samini has sparked conversation on social media after he made a controversial tweet against the official theme song composed for Ghana Black Stars for the 2022 World Cup.

According to him, the song wasn’t well composed, adding that, it is even more difficult to memorise or sing along to the lyrics.

Talking further, he said, he would have done a better job if he were contracted to compose it.

He wrote:

“The new black starts song tho, do we have to learn it before the world cup? whoever chose it probably write it too. Eiiiii track na 3y3 ya saaa no! Hmmm. A few of us could have done a better job at that Chale anaa meeb)dam lol. but vim is still for the boys. Go Ghana.”

