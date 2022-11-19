Legon Cities head coach, Maxwell Konadu, believes the Black Stars of Ghana can surprise any opposition at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

After missing out on the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018, the four-time African champions have returned to the world’s biggest football stage.

Ghana secured qualification at the expense of Nigeria after two-legged games played in March.

Despite being housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay, Konadu, who is a former Black Stars assistant coach believes Otto Addo and his charges can surprise any side.

“I’m very hopeful that the Black Stars can surprise any team including Portugal,” the former Asante Kotoko coach told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

READ ALSO

“We must also be wary that our team is a new team as compared to Portugal who has been together for a longer period.

“One thing our strikers need to avoid is not to personalize goal scoring just for personal glory or to announce their presence at the World Cup.

“They must play as a team and with that, they have the potential to blossom,” he added.

The Black Stars, who are making their fourth appearance at the Mundial will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with its much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The 22nd edition of the Mundial gets underway from Sunday, November 20 to December 18.