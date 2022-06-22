Edmund Ackah, the General Manager of FC Samatex, has assured that his side is not in the Premier League to favour any side.

The Samreboi-based club has qualified for the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League for the first time in its history.

Samartex finished as Zone Two winners with 66 points.

According to Ackah, Samartex are ready to compete in the Premier League and will not favour any side.

“This is the Premier League and I am known to be an Asante Kotoko fan but I must say that we are not here to favour any team,” he said on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“I have received messages from both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko officials after our qualification but we are ready to compete and ensure we will maintain our Premier League status.

“The players and the management must be credited for this achievement because this is the first time we have qualified for Premier League football.

“We can only promise the fans the best of football and nothing else,” he added.