The Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, has cautioned the Ghana Police Service personnel to stop collecting unlawful money from commercial drivers.

According to him, he has taken keen notice of how some police service personnel forcefully collect unlawful money from some drivers while performing their responsibilities on the road.

Mr Dery warned personnel involved in the act to desist from it as the Ghana Police Service is among the professions which are highly respected globally.

“We are prepared and internationally, you are highly recognized,” he said.

“I am assuring you people that the Ghana Police Service is a service we should all be proud of,” he added.

Meanwhile, the western north regional police commander, DCOP Ernest Akrasi Mensah, indicated that despite their inadequate resources as a new region they have done their best to change the old image of Sehwi and the western north region at large.

He said the two cedis being taken by the police is enough.

“The two two cedis is enough,” Mr Dery noted. The minister said this during his working visit to the Western North regional police headquarters at Sehwi Wiawso as part of his tour to the region.