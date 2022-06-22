Music video director and producer, Snares, has disclosed the lowest fee he has received for his service in the Ghanaians music industry.

It was in 2010 when he shot a music video for Stonebwoy’s ‘Onumade’ featuring Tinny, he said in an interview with Ike on 321 live, a JoyNews show which seeks to enlighten music lovers on behind the scenes of their favourite songs.

Though he did not specify the amount, he indicated that it was quite insignificant but he accepted based on their background as Ashaiman boys.

Snares divulged that, at the time, he was not a famous and prominent video director as he is today, whereas Stonebwoy was also barely in the limelight.

He described their transaction as “more like meeting each other halfway so they could both excel in their separate careers”.

In spite of this, Snares remarked he is more than happy to have been involved in Stonebwoy’s legacy.

Additionally, the famed director praised emerging Ghanaian artistes for trying their best in terms of payment of music videos.

To him, paying huge amounts for music video is a huge risk because the probability of the work not selling is high.

Snares described as commendable artistes’ effort to combine their good songs with videos in order to penetrate the global market.