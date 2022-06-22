Photos of Black Stars midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah, and his wife have brought some joy to the social media community.

Abena Asamoah escorted her husband to the Calcio Trade Ball, an award event to celebrate the achievements of Ghanaian footballers in Italy and other major leagues around the world.

They were photographed side by side looking ecstatic as they rock their all-black corporate wears.

The Italy-based lovers have been married for a decade, with three children as products of their beautiful union.

Fans of the couple, including celebrities in the sports fraternity, have gushed about the couple.