Nsoatreman Football Club achieved a historic feat at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, June 21, after beating Tamale City with a 2-1 scoreline to earn promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

The two teams came up against each other after finishing the regular Division One League Zone One campaign with 71 points each and levelled on head-to-head, requiring a playoff to decide who joins Kotoku Royals and Samartex to be promoted.

In what looked like an end-to-end stuff in the opening 45 minutes, neither Nsoatreman FC nor Tamale City was able to put the ball into the net.

Tamale City saw the majority of the ball but did very little with it as goalkeeper Yaw Owusu Ansah turned up big to save the day in the first half for the home side of the day.

After the break, Samuel Ofori opened the scoring for Nsoatreman, pouncing on a poor defending from the Tamale-based side to make it 1-0.

But their joy was short-lived as Bismark Asare converted from the penalty spot to level proceedings.

Tamale City had several opportunities in the last 20 minutes of the game but their efforts were far away from giving them the needed win.

The game then headed for extra time, where Charles Asante’s well-struck effort from 25 yards beat goalkeeper, Pongo Agbeko to ensure Nsoatreman regained their lead going on to secure promotion to the Ghana Premier League.